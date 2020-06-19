Hazardous waste collection set for Canfield Fairgrounds

A hazardous waste collection is being set up at the Canfield Fairgrounds

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A hazardous waste collection is being set up at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 20.

The event is sponsored by the Mahoning County Green Team and is for households only. No business collections will be taken.

Collection times are according to your last name and are as follows:

A-F: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

G-N: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

O-Z: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Items that will be collected include the following only:

Acids

Adhesives/Tar

Aerosol Cans

Antifreeze

Asbestos (double-bagged)

Automotive Fluids

Bleach

Batteries (Car & Household)

Caulks

Fire Extinguishers

Fluorescent Bulbs

Fuels

Greases

Herbicides

Household Cleaners

Insecticides Lighter Fluid

Mercury

Oil Based Paint

Pesticides

Photo Chemicals

Poisons

Pool Chemicals

Propane Cylinders

Shellac

Solvents

Stains

Thinners

Used Motor Oil

Varnish

Wood Preservatives

No explosives and no pharmaceuticals will be accepted.

For more information call the Green Team at (330) 740-2060.