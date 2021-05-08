Hazardous waste collected at Canfield Fairgrounds

It was open to the public to dispose of old household items that may be considered hazardous

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A household hazardous waste collection was held Saturday morning at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

It was open to the public to dispose of old household items that may be considered hazardous.

People could bring things like acids, aerosol cans, automotive fluids and more.

It was free and a way to get rid of old liquids and materials that could cause a danger.

Saturday was the spring collection. Another one will be held in October.

“Getting the hazard waste out of the environment — it’s a public health issue and also it’s convenience rather than have them dump things down a storm drain or throw thing in the garbage, which can contaminate a landfill,” said Jim Jerek of Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District.

In June, the Mahoning County Green team will hold a collection for electronics and then one for tires in July.