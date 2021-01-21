Haven’t received your stimulus check yet? PA attorney general explains delay

Pennsylvanians affected by this delay should expect to see their stimulus checks after Feb. 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro is letting Pennsylvanians know that some federal stimulus checks are being delayed in the state.

Tax preparation companies such as H&R Block and Intuit use temporary bank accounts when helping with filing tax returns.

The IRS used that information to issue the stimulus checks, so some of the checks are being held up.

Pennsylvanians affected by this delay should expect to see their stimulus checks after Feb. 1 when the IRS issues a second round through mailed checks.

Anyone who qualifies for the check and hasn’t received one yet can contact the IRS at 1-800-919-9835 or by visiting its website.