BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former Dillard’s space turned COVID -19 vaccination center now has a new temporary tenant at the Southern Park Mall.

Spirit of Halloween is now open in that space.

The store offers costumes, decorations, large-scale animated props and more.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Spirit of Halloween has over 1,400 stores across the U.S.

Other stores in the area include one next to Bed Bath and Beyond on Route 224 in Boardman, in the Great East Plaza in Niles, on Elm Rd. in Warren and near the former Sears store in Hermitage