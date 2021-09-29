Hartford turning to voters to help maintain township’s cemeteries

HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hartford Township Trustees say they need help to maintain the township’s three cemeteries, so they’re turning to voters for help.

The township’s 1,440 registered voters are being asked to approve a levy to help maintain the West Street, Hayes and Hartford Township Center cemeteries.

“The state mandates that we take care of our cemeteries, and there isn’t the money to take care of them from the income we get from the cemeteries,” said Hartford Twp. Trustee Phil Wilhelm.

Trustees say the revenue generated from burials doesn’t even cover the cost to mow; so doing other needed maintenance, such as painting fences, removing tree stumps and fixing and preserving historic grave markers; has been put off.

“They’ve really been neglected for decades, and we’ve got those old slate and marble stones that are falling over, and since they’re the historical stones, we really need to get some work done to get them back to where they should be,” Wilhelm said.



It is for those reasons that they’re asking voters to approve a 0.5-mill, five-year additional cemetery levy.

It’s the first time trustees have placed a cemetery levy on the ballot.

“We’ve contemplated it, but we don’t like to ask for levies from our people,” said Trustee Rebecca Whitman.



If the levy passes, it would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $50 a year and generate about $24,600.