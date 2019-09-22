Hartford Apple Festival wraps up with crafts, music and slushies

Local News

The the free event included games, contests, music and craft vendors

by: WYTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunday was the last day for the 56th annual Hartford Apple Festival.

The the free event included games, contests, music and craft vendors, but the apple cider slushies were one of the most popular attractions.

Last year was the most successful in the festival’s history, according to the Hartford United Methodist Church Facebook page.

“Everybody knows Hartford for the apple and it’s really great to see the orchard doing so well again, so it’s been a really awesome festival,” said local vendor Chelsea Yeager.

The festival culminated Sunday night with a car cruise at the Hartford United Methodist Church parking lot.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com