YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Harlem Globetrotters will be coming to Youngstown to tip off 2024, according to a press release.

The Harlem Globetrotters will take on the Washington Generals on January 1, 2024, at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown. The show begins at 2 p.m.

Public on-sale of tickets begins on Friday, September 22 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and the Southwoods Health Box Office. Prices for tickets range from $43-$108.

Doors to the arena open 60 minutes prior to showtime.