Hardware store sees slight increase in traffic ahead of Wednesday’s snow

Local News

At the ACE Hardware store in Boardman, a few were stocking up on supplies like rock salt and shovels

by: Jason Cerjak

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WKBN

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – There were a few people at grocery stores and hardware stores on Tuesday getting what they needed before the snow arrives on Wednesday.

At the ACE Hardware store in Boardman, a few were stocking up on supplies like rock salt and shovels.

The store manager said he has seen a little more business out ahead of this storm than the previous storm.

“People are being a little more prepared this time for this next storm coming up. Overall, they’ve both been pretty decent traffic, but with this one, I’m noticing people being a little more prepared,” said manager Bill Stiles.

Stiles said the biggest sellers before a snowstorm hits are usually snow blowers and rock salt. Shovels and hand warmers are also hot items.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com