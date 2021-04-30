Harding teacher facing charges after crash outside Boardman restaurant

She backed up in the parking lot and hit two parked cars and a fence, according to a report

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren school teacher is facing charges after police say she drove her vehicle into a Boardman restaurant, two parked cars and a fence.

The crash happened at Aqua Pazzo on McClurg Road just before 11 p.m. April 17.

Police said when they got there, Victoria Manzo, 59, was sitting in the passenger seat of another vehicle.

A man there told police he and Manzo had dinner and drinks at the restaurant, and he offered to take her home. He said Manzo refused, however, and got into her own vehicle and tried to leave, despite his attempts to stop her.

Manzo then accelerated and hit the building, a police report said. She then backed up and hit two parked cars and a fence, according to the report.

Police said Manzo admitted to drinking two glasses of wine but told officers she didn’t remember what happened. The report states Manzo smelled a little bit like alcohol, and she was talking slowly and slurring her words.

Police said Manzo accused a man of drugging her, saying she met him on Facebook. She refused to go to the hospital for testing, though, and asked for an attorney, the report states.

She was arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control after police reported that she refused further blood or urine tests.

The crash report says Manzo is a teacher at Warren G. Harding High School.

Police said Manzo did eventually ask to go to the hospital in regard to her allegation that she had been drugged. Officers gave her a ride there and a report was sent to the detective bureau of review.