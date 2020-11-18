Harding Elementary students receive free turkeys for Thanksgiving

Scholars also received a warm coat and groceries, along with their Thanksgiving turkeys

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Youngstown, Harding Elementary School has invited families to come to the school and enjoy a Thanksgiving lunch for the last four years.

This year, that wasn’t going to happen.

Each family is receiving a frozen Thanksgiving turkey, however,

There are about 228 families, and the response has been astronomical.

“The community just overwhelmingly supported our process, our cause. We ended up with what you see here. Every family will have a turkey,” said Harding Principal Teri Coward.

Scholars also received a warm coat and groceries, along with their Thanksgiving turkeys.