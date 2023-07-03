YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown natives are celebrating 80 years of marriage. We spoke with Mr. and Mrs. William and Elizabeth Miller, who shared their secret to a long, happy marriage.

William and Elizabeth met when they were 18 years old. The following year, William was drafted into the Army.

We asked William when he knew he was going to marry Elizabeth.

“About five minutes after I met her,” he said.

They met at a house party.

William said he proposed about six months after they started dating. We asked Elizabeth what made her say yes.

“I loved him,” she said.

This past February, William turned 100 years old. Elizabeth is right behind him with a birthday in October.

We asked William what his secret is to longevity.

“Waking up every morning. I drink plenty of milk and I eat breakfast every morning,” he said.

The Millers have three children, two daughters and one son who passed away about two years ago. We asked their older daughter what it was like in their household.

“I grew up in a stable household and my parents instilled [a] value system in me. To do the best that you can, always do the best that you can. Be mindful of others and be considerate,” said Debra Lennon.

We asked Elizabeth how she wants to be remembered.

“How nice I was and I hope someone comes along and does the same thing to others,” she said.

We asked William what the secret is to a lasting marriage.

“Communication with each other and to listen as much as I demand,” he said.

The Millers celebrated their anniversary surrounded by family. They enjoyed cake and fellowship.