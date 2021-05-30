Happening today: Fish for free today in Pennsylvania, all fees waived

PENNSYLVANIA (WYTV) – Memorial Day weekend, kind of the unofficial start of summer, and for fans of the outdoors, today you can go fishing for free in Pennsylvania.

All across the Commonwealth, everyone’s able to go fishing in public waterways without a fishing license.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has waived that fee for today only.

This includes rivers, lakes and some state parks.

The special licenses to fish for trout, salmon and to fish on Lake Erie are also waived.

Usually a license is about $23, with special add-ons costing an extra $10.

“Fish-for-free days are the perfect opportunity to try fishing for the first time, reconnect with the water or share your passion for fishing with someone new,” said Amber Nabors, director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Bureau of Outreach.

The waters are open to everyone, not just Pennsylvanians, so any Ohioans interested skip over the border for some free fishing on Lake Erie or any other popular Pennsylvania open water fishing spots.

There’s also going to be another free fishing day later this summer to kick off the July 4th weekend.

This doesn’t apply to privately owned land so don’t go trespassing.

It’s also a good time to remind people that this past week was National Safe Boating Week.

Make sure to check your gear, boating license and life jackets before heading out on the water.

“Many people will be enjoying the holiday weekend together for picnics at the state parks, campgrounds and other places near the water,” Nabors said. “Now you can spend some time fishing at no cost.”

If you’re looking for a specific type of fish or a popular area, follow the link to the PA Boat Fishing and Boat Commission’s recommendations for the local prime spots.