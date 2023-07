WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The 56th annual St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Festival continues Thursday in Warren.

The celebration officially kicked off Wednesday, and it’s held near the church on Atlantic Avenue in Warren. There are rides, games and — of course — plenty of delicious Greek food!

The festival is open until 10 p.m. Thursday.

If you can’t make it out Thursday, you’ll have a chance to check it out from 4 – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, an from 1 – 9 p.m. Sunday.