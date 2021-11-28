Hanukkah kicks off in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday marks the start of Hanukkah. The Jewish Community Center in Youngstown said they’re excited for the holiday.

The center kicked off the holiday with “Wizard of Oz for Kids.” It featured about 17 kids from all ages and from several different towns.

Though the JCC celebrated Hanukkah last year, they’re eager to be able to celebrate in person this year.

“It’s a celebration of light and of the miracle that happened all those years ago, and it’s really just about bringing family together and eating delicious latkes and lighting candles together,” said Rebecca Soldan with the JCC.

The center has several events coming up for the holiday, including “Hanukkah and Hot Cocoa” at their newly opened ice rink.