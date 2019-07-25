Hands-On History series highlights different aspects of Mahoning Valley life

The final open house in the series is next Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is holding a series of summer open houses at the Tyler History Center called Hands-On History.

This is the Historical Society’s eighth year putting on the series.

Every Wednesday in July, a different historical theme is featured about the Valley.

This week’s theme was called Mahoning Valley Progress, where you could learn about how life in the Mahoning Valley has changed over time.

The Historical Society’s curator of education, Traci Manning, says next Wednesday is their last day of the open house series, so the theme will celebrate the Mahoning Valley and all it has to offer.

“So, we’re going to be looking at some of our famous leaders, celebrities that are from here, and because we have such a great ice cream history, especially here in this building with Good Humor, we’re going to be making ice cream.”

Manning hopes everyone can make it out on July 31 from 1-3 p.m. for the last open house of the summer.