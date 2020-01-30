Handler of Salem police K-9 talks about experience on ‘America’s Top Dog’ show

A group of about 50 people listened to Mike Garber talk about his time on the show with Simon

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Salem K-9 team of Simon and Salem Patrolman Mike Garber met with the public to talk about their appearance on the show “America’s Top Dog.”

A group of about 50 people listened to Garber talk about his time on the show at the Salem Public Library on Wednesday.

He mentioned the courses he and Simon had to go through saying no matter what, they felt like winners.

“Me and Simon, we won because we got picked to be on the show, we’re from little old Salem, Ohio, and this is our first dog ever in the history of the department and we’ve made leaps and bounds,” Garber said when describing the reasons he already felt like a winner.

The show airs on A&E on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

The episode with Garber and Simon has yet to air and they aren’t sure when it’s supposed to.