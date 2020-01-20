‘Hamilton’ actor to speak at YSU

The event is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Actor and singer Bryan Terrell Clark will speak later this month at Youngstown State University.

Clark is best known for his starring role as George Washington in the Broadway musical “Hamilton.” He has also appeared in numerous television shows and Netflix programming including:

“When They See Us”

OWN’s “Queen Sugar”

CBS’s “NCIS: New Orleans”

“Blue Bloods”

“Person of Interest”

Unforgettable”

“CSI: NY”

“The Unit”

Clark will visit campus as part of the Skeggs Lecture Series. The event is open to the public and is scheduled for Jan. 29 in the Ford Theater at Bliss Hall.

The presentation, titled “Finding Your Purpose: From Baltimore to Broadway’s “Hamilton’”, is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis

Clark is a Boston native and graduated from the Yale School of Drama and Temple University. He is also co-founder of inDEFINED, an initiative launched in 2017 that inspires and teaches young people to use their voices to erase constrictive labels in society. The online apparel brand raises money for various charities and philanthropic organizations and supports arts education for at-risk youth.