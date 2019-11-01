LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

Halloween night winds cause power outages across the Valley

Local News

Electricity is expected to come back on by late Thursday night or early Friday morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WYTV) – High winds have left thousands without power in Mahoning County on Halloween night.

As of about 10:30 p.m., over 6,100 customers are without power in Mahoning County.

Campbell, Struthers and Youngstown have the most outages with over 1,000. There are also hundreds without power in Poland and Lowellville.

Over 1,700 customers in Trumbull County, with the most being in Warren.

In Mercer County, over 1,000 are in the dark. Most are in West Salem Township, Hermitage and Greenville.

There are 311 customers in Columbiana County without power.

Electricity is expected to come back on by late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

You can find the most updated power outage information for Ohio counties here and Pennsylvania counties here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com