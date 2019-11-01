Halloween night winds cause power outages across the Valley

Electricity is expected to come back on by late Thursday night or early Friday morning

(WYTV) – High winds have left thousands without power in Mahoning County on Halloween night.

As of about 10:30 p.m., over 6,100 customers are without power in Mahoning County.

Campbell, Struthers and Youngstown have the most outages with over 1,000. There are also hundreds without power in Poland and Lowellville.

Over 1,700 customers in Trumbull County, with the most being in Warren.

In Mercer County, over 1,000 are in the dark. Most are in West Salem Township, Hermitage and Greenville.

There are 311 customers in Columbiana County without power.

Electricity is expected to come back on by late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

You can find the most updated power outage information for Ohio counties here and Pennsylvania counties here.