Halloween fun extends beyond trick-or-treating at local fire department

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Another Halloween tradition that’s going strong is the annual Halloween Party at Green Township Fire Department.

About 1,000 people showed up there Sunday night for a costume contest. Trick-or-treating in the township ended at 6 p.m. but the fun continued at the fire station half an hour later.

Members of the South Range band played for the crowd while dressed in their costumes and dancing to Thriller.

“It’s always normally like this. We have a tremendous amount of community support and it comes to all of our events,” said Green Fire Department chief Todd Baird.

Baird said the Halloween tradition has been going on for about 50 years.