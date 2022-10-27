YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fun Halloween activities were part of the learning process at a school in Youngstown.

Students at Potential Development played hopscotch, rolled pumpkins and played games as part of the festivities. It’s all designed to help kids with autism develop physical, fine motor and communication skills.

“You can do all the work in the classroom that you want, (but you have to) transition to real-life activities. I am sure a lot of families take their children to corn mazes, to Halloween rides,” said Mary Jo Nagy, a speech pathologist at Potential Development.

The school is hosting a few other Halloween events for its high school and middle school students Friday.