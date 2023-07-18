STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley worked to rebuild a local woman’s handicap ramp after it was destroyed by a car in a crash last month.

The project began on Monday.

Susan Gadzia was sitting in her living room on Como Street when a car crashed into her front yard, destroying her handicap ramp. The ramp stopped the car from hitting her house.

“Our Struthers ReStore Manager, Meghan Williams, brought this to my attention last week,” said

Habitat Executive Director David Redig. “I knew we had to do something, and thankfully, we have some loyal volunteers who are skilled at building ramps.”

A plan had to be put together as Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley does not have a repair program. Instead, the money was pulled from funding to be distributed to Habitat Ohio from the state’s ARPA funds.

While Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley doesn’t currently have a repair program, that may not always be the case.

“Once this state funding is released, my goal is to try and bring as much of it here to the Valley as I can,” said Redig. “We are looking at ways to make that happen, which could lead to an ongoing ramp program in the future.”

Abigail Cloutier contributed to this report.