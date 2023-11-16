YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hope Foundation of Mahoning Valley (HFMV) is once again looking to honor individuals who go the extra mile to help and assist others in the community.

The foundation has opened nominations for the 2024 H.O.P.E Honoree Recipients.

H.O.P.E. recipients are recognized as “Honorable. Outstanding. Philanthropic. Excellent” individuals. If you know that person, nominate them for the Annual H.O.P.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement. The deadline for nominations is Monday, January 15, 2024.

H.O.P.E. honorees will be recognized, and the H.O.P.E. Award recipient announced at the 12th annual Wine for Hope presented by Boak and Sons on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield. The event will highlight the efforts of this year’s recipient to improve the quality of life of chronically/terminally ill children and their families in our community.

The Hope Foundation is grateful for the support of its partnering sponsors, including WKBN 27 First News “Caring for Our Community” and FOX Youngstown.

Look for the Nomination Online form and details can be found on the Hope Foundation’s website. Wine for Hope ticket information & sponsorship opportunities are also available here.