Gyms make a move to virtual workouts to keep their communities active

(WYTV) – During this pandemic, Governor Mike DeWine ruled out that all gyms will be completely closed to the public. However, instructors in the Valley are doing live virtual workouts to engage with their members.

“I’m going to stay connected with my students. I’ve been teaching for almost six years, so it’s super important to me. I’ve created this amazing community and it’s just really important for me to stay motivated with them as well as keeping them motivated,” said Racheal Blankenship, a Zumba fitness instructor.

In order to reach their fitness communities, instructors are moving online.

They use social media to live stream their fitness videos.

“And I’m doing like abs and stretching and I’m doing sculpting classes as well as Zumba class top, and the other instructors are doing Zumba and sculpting classes and some of the personal trainers are posting daily workouts,” Blankenship said.

Katie Glatzer, the owner of Body Temple Fitness, says that she wanted to reach larger crowds, so she put her fitness videos on YouTube.

“I think like generationally my mom doesn’t necessarily want to use Instagram live or Facebook live, so I thought we could reach a broader audience by using YouTube,” Glatzer said.

And so far, it’s been successful.

“It’s amazing the responses we have gotten from people that live in Florida, North Carolina or New York,” Glatzer said. “So, we’re reaching such a different audience than we ever thought we would be with these workouts, which leads us to possibly being able to expand into this once it opens.”