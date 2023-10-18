WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman told officers that someone fired several shots at her house.

Officers were called just before 4 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of Mason St. NW on reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the front window shot out and bullet holes through the front door window of a house. There were also several shell casings in front of the house, according to a police report.

The woman said she was upstairs when she heard glass shattering. She said she was scared to come downstairs until police arrived. She was on the front porch crying when officers walked up, the report said.

The shell casings were collected and a report was filed, the report stated.