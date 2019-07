The car was found off of Shenango Street

WHEATLAND, Pa. (WYTV) – A police chase in Mercer County ended with the car crashing into a fence and at least one suspect running away.

Emergency dispatchers say a stolen car was ditched about 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Shenango Street, behind the Kelly Pipe Company.

Several guns were found inside the car.

One person was arrested, but at least one other person ran away.

Farrell police are handling the investigation.

No further details were provided Tuesday afternoon.