BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged with stealing several handguns is now sitting in jail without bond.

Cory Gooch appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday. He was indicted on a number of charges, including burglary and grand theft.

According to police reports, Gooch broke into an apartment in Boardman two months ago and stole several pistols as well as a number of peanut butter jars filled with quarters.

Gooch is set for trial next month.