NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police say a man wanted for questioning by the Secret Service shot at law enforcement as they arrived to take him into custody.

Police arrested Dana Wiley at the Harbor Heights housing projects, in the area of Booker Driver and Aultman Road in New Castle, on Tuesday after an exchange of gunfire.

According to the New Castle Police Department, there was a warrant out for Wiley’s arrest and he was also wanted for questioning in reference to threats made against local and state law enforcement as well as “Secret Service protectees.”

Officers spotted Wiley outside of an apartment around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday and said he ran away from them. During the case, police say Wiley pulled out a handgun and fired several shots toward an officer.

That officer returned fire as Wiley ran around the apartment complex and into an apartment, where he barricaded himself inside, New Castle police said.

Pennsylvania State Police, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a SWAT team, Mahoning Township police, Union Township police and a K-9 squad were then called in to assist.

Police said Wiley eventually threw the loaded handgun out of a window and surrendered after chemical gas was used to get him outside.

The investigation into the incident is being turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police due to the officer-involved shooting.