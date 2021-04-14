Gunfire erupts following argument at Youngstown gas station

Gunfire broke out, but it is not yet clear who may have fired

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after several shots were fired about 2 p.m. Wednesday at a lower Mahoning Avenue gas station.

Police were called for gunfire after a customer and the owner of the station at Mahoning and Glacier avenues began to argue.

The argument moved from the inside of the store to the outside and some glass was broken.

The customer who was arguing left and then several family members, at least two of them armed, came back to confront the owner.

Gunfire broke out, but it is not yet clear who may have fired.

Police are also reviewing surveillance video to see if they can find out who fired.