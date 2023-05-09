CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers are investigating after a gun was found by students at a local school Tuesday.

According to a press release, Champion Schools students were outside with their teacher on school grounds when they found a gun in the grass by the baseball field.

The teacher informed the principal who then informed the school resource officer (SRO). The gun was removed from the area.

The school resource officer is investigating the ownership of the gun. Anyone with information should contact the SRO.

Superintendent John Grabowski said that “out of an abundance of caution” an additional resource officer will be on school property for the remainder of the school year.