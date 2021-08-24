Gun, ammo, AR-15 rifle seized in Liberty traffic stop

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested and weapons were seized during a traffic stop early Tuesday in Liberty Township.

Officers pulled over 24-year-old Kyheem Underwood at about 2:30 a.m. at Longangate and Youngstown Hubbard Road for having heavy window tint.

Officers discovered that Underwood was driving under suspension, according to a police report.

A search of the car uncovered a loaded gun in the glove compartment and ammunition under the passenger seat where 21-year-old Ja Sean Davenport was sitting.

A loaded AR-15 rifle with a drum magazine, which was reported stolen out of Youngstown, was found on the floor of the backseat, according to the police report.

Police say Underwood denied that any of the weapons were his and that he didn’t own the car. Davenport admitted the handgun was his but that he did not know about the rifle in the backseat, the report stated.

Both were arrested on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.

Underwood was also given a citation for the window tint.

The suspects were arraigned Tuesday in Girard Municipal Court where bond was set at $25,000 for both. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.