YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nan Whaley says she plans to bring union middle-class paying jobs to Ohio through a new infrastructure bill if elected as the next governor.

The Democratic candidate made a stop at the Ironworkers Local 207 union hall in Youngstown on Thursday. Mayor Tito Brown endorsed Whaley and her jobs plan.

She calls it her “One Good Job Pledge” which would pour $65 million into Apprenticeship Readiness Programs.

During her speech, she criticized incumbent Mike DeWine (R) and said he has concentrated economic growth in the Columbus area alone.

“We know that the middle class has been built by good union-paying jobs. We know with the bipartisan infrastructure bill that these jobs are coming. We don’t want to miss this opportunity,” Whaley said.

“We want to make sure our next generation are trained, that they’re ready for the jobs. We can’t just say, ‘They’re coming, they’re coming,’ and when they get here they’re not ready to work,” Brown said.

Whaley says without investing in these kinds of programs to prepare the workforce, Ohio will be forced to import labor from out-of-state exporting dollars out of Ohio’s economy.