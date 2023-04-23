CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mandy Bell of MLB.com is reporting that Cleveland Guardians’ top pitching prospect Daniel Espino has experienced soreness in his throwing shoulder.

He is bring shut down and is planning to see a specialist in the coming days.

Espino was placed on the 60-day injured list before the season after experiencing lingering shoulder soreness following a throwing session in January. Medical testing revealed a strain of his subscapularis and a tear of the anterior capsule of his shoulder.

The 22-year old was a first round draft pick of Cleveland in 2019.

He pitched in four games at Double-A Akron last season, posting a record of 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA. He struck out 35 batters in 18.1 innings of work.