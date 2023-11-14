CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have signed pitcher Adam Oller to a minor league contract.

The deal includes an invitation to Major League spring training.

The 29-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Oakland Athletics.

By signing with Cleveland, Oller is reunited with his former teammate and new Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.

He was acquired by Oakland as part of a 2021-22 offseason trade with the Mets that sent pitcher Chris Bassitt to New York.

Oller appeared in nine games for Oakland last season, posting a record of 1-1 with a 10.07 ERA.

For his career, Oller has appeared in 28 games. In 29 games, the right-hander is 3-9 with a 7.09 ERA with 59 strikeouts.