NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a driver after a car went through a guard rail during an accident early Monday morning.

According to crews off scene, the vehicle veered off the road and into the guard rail. The car then caught on fire.

It happened before 4 a.m. on Springfield Road. The road is closed both ways in the area of the accident.

First News is on the scene and will continue to update this developing story.