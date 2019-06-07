GROW Urban Farm hosting weekly pop-up farmers markets throughout Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – GROW Urban Farm will be hosting several pop-up farmers markets throughout Youngstown this summer and fall.

The produce is grown locally by the organization, which provides workforce development and job readiness training to people who have barriers to employment.

Those who work for GROW Urban Farm gain real work experience that can help them get used to a real-world work environment.

On Friday, leaders with the faith-based organization “ACTION” opened the first of this year’s pop-up shops in Youngstown.

“There is a need for our community to access fresh fruits and vegetables most of all, and this is an effort to address that until we can come up with a solution,” said organizer Minister Ted Brown.

This is the second year for the pop-ups.

SNAP cards (EBT), Produce Perks tokens, debit and credit cards and senior vouchers are all accepted.

For more information, call 330-208-2595.

Pop-up markets in 2019:

June

7th: Federal Plaza 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

14th: Newport 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

21st: Federal Plaza 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

28th: Arlington Heights 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

July

12th: Rockford Village 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

19th: Federal Plaza 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

26th: Taft Elementary 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

August

2nd: Federal Plaza 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

9th: Newport 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

16th: Federal Plaza 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

23rd: Arlington 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

30th: Federal Plaza 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

September

6th: Rockford Village 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

13th: Federal Plaza 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

20th: Taft Elementary 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

27th: Federal Plaza 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

October

4th: Grace Evangelical 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

11th: Federal Plaza 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

18th: Wick Park 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

25th: Federal Park 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.