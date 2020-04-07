Grove City police warn residents against scammers pretending to be from their department

The scammer is threatening callers with arrest warrants and legal action

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – The Grove City police department is warning the community about a scammer that recently called several residents, pretending to be from their department.

According to the notice, the scammer is able to spoof the Grove City police department’s phone number. This makes it look like the call is coming from the police department, which it’s not.

Residents have told police that the scammer is threatening callers with arrest warrants and legal action.

Police say they will never ask for money or payment in lieu of jail. All payments for outstanding fines are made to the court rather than a police officer.

Grove City police are urging the public to ignore these calls and not share any personal information over the phone.

If you do have an active warrant, an officer, deputy or constable will show up in person.