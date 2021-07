GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Grove City is facing charges after police say he tried to strangle a woman.

The incident happened Monday at about 1:31 a.m. at a home on Terrace Avenue.

Officers went to the house on a domestic disturbance call and learned that 44-year-old Edward Skeehan choked a woman there and held her against her will, according to police.

Skeehan was booked into the Mercer County jail on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment.