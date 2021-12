GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Police have arrested a man who was accused of molesting a juvenile female.

In September, police say that they investigated information they received from Children and Youth Services that a juvenile female had possibly been molested by a man.

After completing the investigation into the allegations, police arrested Joseph Padilla-Vargas, 45, of Grove City on Monday.

Padilla-Vargas is charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors.