GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Allegheny Health Network Grove City Hospital has appointed a new president.

Christopher C. Clark, DO, MHA, will begin the position on May 7.

Currently, Dr. Clark currently leads AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie and AHN Westfield Memorial Hospital in Westfield, New York. He will continue to also lead those hospitals, and Saint Vincent, Grove City and Westfield will now all be aligned under one management structure.

He succeeds former Grove City Hospital President David Tupponce, MD, who will now assume a network-level leadership position, serving as AHN’s senior vice president, of Institute Operations.

Dr. Clark has been president of Saint Vincent since 2017. Born at Saint Vincent and a lifelong Erie resident, he is a practicing family physician who has served in several leadership roles at the hospital over the years, including senior vice president of Medical Affairs and chief quality officer. He also led Saint Vincent’s recently completed $200+ million capital expansion, which included the construction of a new cancer center, two Erie-based Health + Wellness Pavilions, and a new, greatly expanded emergency department, operating room suite and Women and Infant’s Center, among many other programmatic investments.