Grove City hospital begins vaccinating frontline workers against COVID-19

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Grove City hospital in Mercer County is among those that received the Covid-19 vaccine Friday.

Allegheny Health Network said frontline caregivers at all affiliated western Pennsylvania hospitals have begun to receive the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer.

Among those getting vaccinated was Dr. Nicholas Bonazza and security guard Elias Stricklin.

Health care workers now say they feel hopeful about the battle against COVID-19. Claire Zangerle, chief nurse executive at Allegheny Health Network (AHN) said she got a text message Thursday night from the director of the emergency department that said it is the most hopeful everyone has been in months.

"She said this was the most uplifting day in nine months. The excitement and hope was palpable. This is the first day that most of us will drive home without crying the whole way. Last night, it was a different cry, one of hope and joy. Truly we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel, but we know it's not over," Zangerle said.

AHN has acquired freezers at all of its affiliated hospitals for appropriate storage of the vaccine and has established strategies and protocols that will allow for the safe delivery of the vaccine at each facility.