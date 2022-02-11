GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City College has signed an agreement with Cleveland Clinic that will allow nursing students to perform clinical work at the hospital.

“This agreement provides our students with a great opportunity to learn and work in a host of settings in the Cleveland Clinic’s expansive system. The Cleveland Clinic is one of America’s greatest health care institutions and its integration of clinical and hospital care with research and education ensures our students will have a robust professional experience,” said Nursing Program Director Janey A. Roach.

The agreement marks a new phase for the College’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Program, which was launched two years ago and will welcome its third class of students this fall.

Members of the first class, now in their sophomore year, will be eligible soon to begin taking higher-level courses that require 30 hours of clinical experience in professional settings like those in the Cleveland Clinic system.

In tandem with the agreement, an anonymous donor has established a need-based scholarship — the Pew Crile Nursing Scholarship Endowment — for senior nursing students who want to do their clinical work at a Cleveland Clinic hospital.

Cleveland Clinic operates 19 hospitals and more than 200 outpatient centers in northeast Ohio, southeast Florida, Las Vegas, Canada, London and Abu Dhabi.

The college has also reached a placement agreement with Allegheny Health Network and is in the process of finalizing pacts with other regional health systems and hospitals.