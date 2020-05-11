Grove City College prepares for return to class in August

A planning committee has been established to ensure safe transition to campus this fall

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Grove City College will open as scheduled for the fall 2020 semester on Monday, August 24 with protocols in place to protect the health and safety of students, employees and the larger community in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

College President Paul J. McNulty made the announcement Monday.

McNulty has assembled a cross-disciplinary Fall Return Planning Committee.

They will address key campus and community concerns associated with the return of students and develop and implement a comprehensive plan that ensures an excellent academic and residential experience in the fall.

“It is our intention to return to our distinctive residential program in compliance with applicable government directives and relevant guidelines to protect the health and safety of our entire community. The college is now marshaling resources – including on-campus expertise alongside outside community health services to chart a safe path to the start of a new fall semester,” McNulty said in a release. “Students and families should know that Grove City College is determined to be prepared to the best of its ability to deliver the learning and living experience for which it is so highly regarded.”

Comprised of administrators, faculty and staff, the committee chaired by President McNulty will formulate extensive plans that support the continuity and quality of the college’s core functions – academic affairs, student activities, athletics, dining and residence halls, career services and more.

Best practices involving testing, contact tracing, monitoring, social distancing, separation and enhanced cleaning will be fully considered and addressed by the committee.

“It is important for Grove City College to be a conscientious partner in the community-wide efforts necessary to combat the coronavirus and to serve as a model for community-college collaboration. To be successful, our efforts must be closely coordinated,” McNulty said.

Students were sent home and campus was closed in March after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of nonessential state businesses.

In just a few days, Grove City College shifted to a model of remote instruction that allowed students to continue their studies online and graduating seniors to complete their undergraduate degrees.

“We are looking to tap into the same highly collaborative spirit that enabled the college to swiftly transition more than 800 courses to remote instruction in just a few days to address what is perhaps the most pressing challenge that American higher education has ever faced,” McNulty said. “We will approach this important work intentionally and prayerfully,” he added.

Members of the Fall Return Planning Committee are: