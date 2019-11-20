Grove City church donating soup fest money to food pantry that was robbed

Someone stole over $200 in donations from the Grove City Food Pantry last week

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – The community in Grove City is stepping up to help the local food pantry after it was robbed last week. Now another organization is lending a hand.

The Church of the Beloved Disciple held its 11th annual soup fest Wednesday. About 150 people got to try 45 soups for only $5.

This year, the money raised is going to help out the Grove City Food Pantry.

“Every year, it goes to a different fund,” said coordinator Paula Duda. “Usually, our beloved ministries…help the homeless in the area.”

Police are still investigating the robbery. Whoever did it stole over $200 from donation jars.