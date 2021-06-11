Grove City celebrating Strawberry Days this weekend

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – An important fundraiser continues in Grove City this weekend.

Grove City is celebrating Strawberry Days, an event expected to draw up to 20,000 people to the city.

It combines music, art and food, which is provided by non-profit groups who use this as a major fundraiser each year.

The event was canceled last year.

This is the 30th year for Strawberry Days.

“There was a farmer by name of Mr. Hamilton who had a huge strawberry farm. They just decided we’ll have strawberry days and buy our strawberries off Mr. hamilton and sell them,” said event organizer Mary Kay Mattocks



Strawberry Days is held at Grove City Memorial Park.

Festivities will be Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.