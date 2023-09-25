GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City can “Eat Mor Chikin” now that there is a new Chick-fil-A on the college campus.

The restaurant opened last Monday on the campus of Grove City College. It’s the only location in Mercer County and has long lines, just like the other locations around the Valley.

It’s a dream to have your name called at the counter. Zaden Thomas went four times in the first week and believes it will help him get more As.

“I’d say it’s pretty important. It helps with my studies. I’ll be honest, and I’ve always loved Chick-fil-A. We don’t have any where I’m from,’ Thomas said.

The closest Chick-fil-A was 40 miles away. Now, there’s one inside the Breen Student Union. It’s open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday, just like the other locations.

Chick-fil-A has the same Christian values as Grove City College, so it makes us good partners,” said Susan Grimm, vice president of operations at Grove City College.

Long lines prove the popularity. Already 8,000 meals have been served at this Chick-fil-A. They’re averaging 1,200 a day.

“For this location, it’s a lot bigger than we anticipated. We figured about 600, 700,” said Tony Ippolito, general manager.

The restaurant is open to the public, not just Grove City students. But they can use their meal plan three times a week at the restaurant.

“I got a 12-piece chicken nugget.” Nathan Garrett said as he showed his Chick-fil-A order, which included the famous waffle fries. He’s not a student but thinks this food is a big draw to being one.

“I mean, it’s just an awesome place to be. Chick-fil-A is a Christian restaurant, So, you know, it’s cool to have, and the food is obviously awesome. I love the sauces here. They’re so good with everything. Everything about it is good,” Garrett said.

The top seller is just the chicken sandwich and fries. Number two is the chicken nuggets, which were added to the menu on the second day because so many people asked for them. If you’re not a student and want to go, between 3 p.m and 4 p.m. is a really good time with shorter lines.