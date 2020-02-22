Group’s brunch raises money for local causes and charities

This year, some of the money raised will go to a young man who needs a service dog

(WYTV) – A volunteer organization made up of physician’s spouses served food and fashion Friday morning.

Over the last 16 years, the Mahoning County Medical Society Alliance has raised over $200,000 for local charities.

The theme of this year’s event was “Southern Tea.” It was a brunch complete with a raffle and fashion show.

“We were approached by a young man who was in need of a service dog and we said, ‘Hey, this is a great way to reach out and make a real impact on a local family,'” said Janelle Nagy, a committee member.

All proceeds will benefit the Midlothian Free Clinic and the Canine Campus service dog program.