YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The job of a lifeguard comes with lots of difficult tasks — most importantly, keeping your life safe at the pool. Believe it or not, lifeguards are not considered first responders, but a local group is looking to change that.

Kevin Tarpley and the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy are working to give lifeguards first responder recognition.

“I think we haven’t been classified as first responders because I don’t know, maybe because you can become a lifeguard at such a young age maybe. Nationwide, the job has just been seen as a summer job for young people, and folks just have the lack of understanding as to how important lifeguards really are,” Tarpley said. “We’re just raising the level now and calling on the state of Ohio to recognize them as first responders.”

State Representative Lauren McNally and Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti are backing the initiative.

“What we’re trying to do is trying to make this more of a career-oriented criteria,” Traficanti said. “And by making lifeguards to be recognized as first responders is the first step in doing this.”

This initiative is also working in conjunction with House Resolution 41 in the federal government, which expresses support for lifeguards as first responders.

“They’re the first people that come in when, you know, when people are drowning, they put their lives on the line in order to save people,” said lifeguard Toney Jones.

“If lifeguards weren’t there, you would need to call the police. You would need to call the fire department. By the time they get there, it’s too late,” Tarpley said. “As soon as a lifeguard recognizes someone that may need rescue, that’s a first responder.”

Commissioner Traficanti hopes this encourages young people to pursue a lifeguarding career.

“Not only get qualified as a lifeguard, but continue to be one of the different certificate stations which are now required people to have to do this type of work.”

If this becomes law, all lifeguards in Ohio would be protected by the law. Tarpley hopes this will be approved over the next year.