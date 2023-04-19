YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is in the process of planting more trees around the city.

On Wednesday, we found them on Sherwood Avenue in the Idora neighborhood. They planted three trees on a lot where a house once stood.

It’s part of YNDC’s TreeCorp program. A total of 250 trees will be planted — 138 now and another 112 in the fall.

Most of the trees are elms, oaks and maples.

“The long-term goal is to have the benefits, what trees do for the neighborhoods. It helps with the air pollution, it helps with mental health, it also helps to reduce violent crimes in the communities. So benefits of trees are really important to help stabilize and bring the community together,” said Kayshia Washington with YNDC.

Next Tuesday, 43 more trees will be planted throughout the North Side, 23 of them at Wick Park.