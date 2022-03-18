YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown CityScape is kicking off its Streetscape 2022 campaign. The program is now in its 25th year.

It’s the time of year when the organization prepares its fundraising efforts for beautification projects and invites the public to help out.

A new capital campaign hopes to raise roughly $4.4 million for upcoming projects over the next three to five years.

Youngstown CityScape is asking for almost half of its total budget to go towards the improvement project at Wick Park. Some improvements include LED lighting as well as improved landscaping around the pavilion.

The park is near the YSU campus, and university leaders are excited about the proposed improvements, especially those that improve safety.

“Sometimes you will see class projects that are taking place up there and some events and activities. It’s a gorgeous green space that’s right near campus,” said Shannon Tirone, associate vice president of university relations.

Efforts to beautify the city with plantings and potted flowers continue this year. A planting day is planned for June 4. To find out how you can help, visit their website.