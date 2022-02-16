YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Senior Support Action Group is looking for a program manager.

The organization operates in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Jefferson counties. One of its local operations is a food handout working in connection with Gleaners Food Bank.

The Senior Support Action Group provides seniors with access to food, transportation and companionship.

Prior experience in non-profit, volunteer management or social work is important.

“What we’re really looking for is someone who has a passion, who has empathy, who has the dedication, and really the drive to make this program into something that’s really going to help the people in our community, everything else we could teach,” said Leah Sakacs, a spokesperson for Senior Support Action Group.

The Senior Support Action Group is also seeking three AmeriCorps VISTAs. Those are Volunteers in Service to America, who work a 1-year term with a nonprofit. A bonus is available at the end of your service.

